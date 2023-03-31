Murder trial set to begin following deadly 2019 shooting

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, a murder trial is set to begin in Owensboro.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin for a man charged in a 2019 murder.

Police say that Damartez Thruston shot and killed Kevin White back in March of 2019.

Officials say they responded to a shots fired call on West 8th Street where they found White dead.

Police say Thruston was later arrested in Louisville after a tip was sent to Metro Police. That led to an indictment by a Daviess County grand jury in May of 2019.

We will update this story as the trial develops.

