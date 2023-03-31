Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mayor Winnecke to deliver final State of the City address

Mayor Winnecke
Mayor Winnecke
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will deliver is final State of the City address at the Tuesday, April 4, Rotary Club of Evansville noon luncheon.

We’ll show it here.

Mayor Winnecke’s last term as Evansville Mayor ends at the end of the year.

[Previous: Mayor Winnecke announces he’s not seeking 4th term]

This is his third term.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown

Latest News

EPD looking for suspect after woman shot in arm
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear signs medical marijuana and sports betting bills into law
How to prepare for severe weather - EMA Director Cliff Weaver interview
How to prepare for severe weather - EMA Weaver interview
Storm shelters open as severe weather threat continues