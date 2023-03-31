Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man climbs atop semi-truck on interstate, falls to his death, police say

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south...
According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.(Jupiterimages/Photo Images via Canva)
By Joe Villasana and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man running through traffic on the interstate in Texas late Thursday night climbed a semi-truck and fell to his death, police said.

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on Interstate 35 around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police said he then fell off the truck and onto the ground, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if traffic was stopped at the time, or if the man was running in moving traffic.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and no further information has been made available.

Temple police said the man’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather threat
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather threat
Military officials hold a news conference in Fort Campbell, KY, on Thursday March 30, 2023, to...
Probe of deadly Black Hawk crash begins as Army IDs victims
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
Minneapolis and state agree to revamp policing
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles
A dog missing for three years has been reunited with its owner after receiving medical care at...
Lost dog nursed back to health, reunited with family after missing for 3 years