LIVE: Gov. Beshear signing medical marijuana and sports betting bills into law

Governor Andy Beshear(WAVE News)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear is singing Senate Bill 47, which legalizes the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting.

It’s set to start at 9 a.m. Central.

You can watch that below:

[Previous: General Assembly sends medical marijuana bill to Beshear’s desk]

[Bill legalizing sports betting headed to Beshear’s desk]

The medical marijuana bill does not allow smoking marijuana. It’s just in edible, topical, or vapor form.

This law does not go into effect until 2025, and adjustments are expected to be made in the next session.

The sports betting bill will allow Kentuckians to bet on college and pro sports using a computer, phone, or mobile device, or by going to a horse track-owned facility in Kentucky.

