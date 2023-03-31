ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase

Birthday Club
ISP: Illinois woman facing charges after multi-county chase(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two Illinois women were arrested after state troopers say they led authorities on a multi-county chase early Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling U.S. 41 when he tried to stop an SUV that was driving 90 miles per hour near County Road 725 North at around 2:30 a.m.

ISP officials say the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Alexis Fairchild of Salem, Illinois, didn’t stop and continued north reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour before entering Knox County.

After chasing Fairchild’s car for miles, state troopers say they lost sight of the vehicle near County Road 150 West in Gibson County.

ISP officials say troopers and other officers patrolled the area until finding the SUV parked down a long driveway that led to a heavily wooded area and field.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Jadie Jordan of Mount Vernon, Illinois, was taken into custody after officers found a small amount of marijuana in the car, troopers say. Jordan was arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

When Fairchild ran away on foot, authorities say officers searched the area for hours, but she was never found.

At around 7 a.m. Thursday, ISP says the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman walking in the area where the SUV was found. Fairchild was then identified and arrested for resisting law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving.

She’s being held at the Gibson County Jail on no bond.

