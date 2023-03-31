Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of severe weather threat

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Amid the looming severe weather threat set to hit the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday.

“If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time,” Beshear said. “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

The Governor urges all Kentuckians to have a safety plan to locate in a secure place during the storms.

You can watch his full update in the video below:

