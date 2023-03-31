Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

3/31 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert today, as thunderstorms in the area are expected to be a (level three) threat out of five this afternoon through the evening.

Our 14 News meteorologist Byron Douglas will have the latest on that.

As storms begin to move through our area, we are now learning of multiple storm sirens in Webster County that no longer work.

New overnight, we are working to learn more about a house fire in Evansville.

Dispatch says the call came in just before 1:00 a.m.

A New York Grand Jury has voted on criminal indictments for Former President Donald Trump.

We have the latest from New York Police and the Secret Service.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

