Ford Center to host 2024 IHSAA wrestling state finals

IHSAA wrestling semistate.
IHSAA wrestling semistate.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association will hold its wrestling state finals at a different venue next year.

The Ford Center is slated to be the host for the 2024 IHSAA wrestling state championship meet, IHSAA officials announced on Friday.

The change was made due to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.

This will be the first time the state championship will be held outside of Indianapolis since 1985.

