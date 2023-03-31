Ford Center to host 2024 IHSAA wrestling state finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana High School Athletic Association will hold its wrestling state finals at a different venue next year.

The Ford Center is slated to be the host for the 2024 IHSAA wrestling state championship meet, IHSAA officials announced on Friday.

The change was made due to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hosting NBA All-Star Weekend.

This will be the first time the state championship will be held outside of Indianapolis since 1985.

Evansville to host the 2024 #IHSAA Wrestling State Finals!



The IHSAA is pleased to announce the 86th Annual IHSAA Wrestling State Finals will be contested at the Ford Center in Evansville! @IHSWCA1 @GoToEvansville 🏆💪🔥



News Release: https://t.co/PVihVieNsI pic.twitter.com/OBoUaKYfux — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) March 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.