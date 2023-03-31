Evansville hospitals seeing increase in Group A strep infections

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess say they are seeing a sudden increase in invasive group A strep infections.

They are making the public aware so they know the signs and symptoms. They say you should not delay care.

Officials say in some patients, the infection is leading to severe complications, including necrotizing fasciitis.

They say significant surgeries are often needed to stop the infection in order to save the patient’s life.

This week, Deaconess has had several patients with necrotizing fasciitis who have required surgery.

Officials say some of these patients are young, otherwise healthy adults who are very sick.

Here are some things health officials want everyone to know:

If someone has these symptoms of group A strep:

- a new sore throat, OR

- a sore throat that includes a fever, OR

- a sore throat that includes neck pain, OR

- a cut or wound that is showing signs of infection

they should seek medical attention at their doctor’s office, or at an urgent care facility.

If someone has the symptoms above, and is also high risk, they should seek medical care quickly at a doctor’s office, urgent care, or at the emergency department if other offices are closed.

If someone has had the symptoms above, and then are suddenly also experiencing chills, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting, they should seek medical care quickly, as these are symptoms of severe group A strep infections.

Make sure everyone in the household is up to date with flu and chickenpox vaccines, since getting these infections can increase risk for getting an invasive group A streptococcal infection

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) bacteria can cause a range of illnesses, from pharyngitis (i.e., strep throat) and skin and soft tissue infections to uncommon but severe diseases such as:

- sepsis

- streptococcal toxic shock syndrome

- necrotizing fasciitis

People with concurrent or preceding viral infections, such as influenza and varicella (chickenpox), are at increased risk for infection.

Other groups at higher risk for infection/related complications include:

- People aged 65 years or older, or age less than 1 year

- Residents of long-term care facilities

- People with wounds, skin disease, trauma, burns and surgery - recent skin disruption

- People with medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer, immunosuppression/immunodeficiency, chronic kidney, cardiac, or respiratory disease

- Current/recent varicella zoster infection (chickenpox)

- Current/recent influenza (flu) illness

- People who inject drugs

- People who are experiencing homelessness

- American Indian and Alaska Native populations

These bacteria are spread by person-to-person transmission, such as through respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs or sneezes. However, it can also occur due to direct contact with saliva or nasal secretions of infected people, or by contact with infected wounds or sores on the skin.

The best way to prevent group A strep from spreading is by washing hands often and practicing good hand hygiene.

