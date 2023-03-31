Birthday Club
EPD looking for suspect after woman shot in arm

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in the arm.

According to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray, the victim was taken to a hospital early Friday.

Police say the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. Gray says the suspect and victim may have known each other.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

