EPD looking for suspect after woman shot in arm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says they are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in the arm.

According to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray, the victim was taken to a hospital early Friday.

Police say the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Sgt. Gray says the suspect and victim may have known each other.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

