Early voting starting next week at EVPL

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will host Early Voting, also known as Absentee Voting in Person, at four EVPL locations.

It starts Tuesday, April 4 at EVPL Central, and April 24 at EVPL North Park, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank.

“We are proud to host multiple early voting centers at our libraries, offering the opportunity for our community to take part in the democratic process,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said.

Early Voting will not take place at EVPL McCollough this year due to upcoming renovation work.

EVPL early voting times (EVPL)

Voters can register or check their voting status at https://indianavoters.in.gov/.

While the library is an early voting site, EVPL is not a polling place on Election Day.

