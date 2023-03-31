Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dangerous tornado and severe storm outbreak likely Friday afternoon-evening

Make a plan now
14 First Alert Forecast 11 am 3/31
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A dangerous outbreak of severe storms will unfold Friday afternoon and evening for the Tri-State. The SPC upgraded the entire region to a level 4 risk. Strong, long-track tornadoes will be possible, in addition to numerous severe storms with damaging winds and large hail. Wind gusts of 75mph + are possible. Greatest danger will be from about 4pm until 11pm CDT for the Tri-State. Everyone must be ready to shelter quickly, since these storms will be moving very fast.

Once the storms exit the region by midnight Friday, skies will slowly clear and winds will shift to the west/northwest. Temps will fall into the mid 40s Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with a high of 54. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 62. More storms are on the way for the first half of next week. We are on alert for more severe storms on Tuesday, possibly into Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 11 am 3/31
14 First Alert Forecast 11 am 3/31
3/31 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/31 14 First Alert Sunrise
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday