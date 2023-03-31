Dangerous tornado and severe storm outbreak likely Friday afternoon-evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A dangerous outbreak of severe storms will unfold Friday afternoon and evening for the Tri-State. The SPC upgraded the entire region to a level 4 risk. Strong, long-track tornadoes will be possible, in addition to numerous severe storms with damaging winds and large hail. Wind gusts of 75mph + are possible. Greatest danger will be from about 4pm until 11pm CDT for the Tri-State. Everyone must be ready to shelter quickly, since these storms will be moving very fast.

Once the storms exit the region by midnight Friday, skies will slowly clear and winds will shift to the west/northwest. Temps will fall into the mid 40s Saturday morning. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with a high of 54. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 62. More storms are on the way for the first half of next week. We are on alert for more severe storms on Tuesday, possibly into Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday.

