On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Windy with showers and thunderstorms as high climb into the upper 60s to 70-degrees. There is a (level 3) threat out of 5 of severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The best timing for severe thunderstorms 4pm until 10pm. The primary concerns are straight-line damaging winds along with a spin-up tornado threat. Tonight, windy...showers and thunderstorms as lows cascade into the upper 40s. Projected rainfall 1 to 1.5 inches which may prompt minor flooding.

Saturday, windy and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Northwest winds gusting 30 to 40 miles an hour. Saturday night, clearing and colder as low temps plummet into the lower 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps elevate into the lower 60s.

