Webster Co. down two storm sirens ahead of possible severe weather

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WFIE) - With possible severe weather on the way Friday afternoon and evening, one Webster County town will be without its storm siren.

The siren at the Slaughters Volunteer Fire Department is the only one in the town. It’s one of two sirens currently out of service. The other is downtown Sebree near the car wash.

That’s according to Webster County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Moore. He says they discovered mechanical issues with the sirens during their monthly test.

Those tests happen on the first Friday of every month at noon. This month’s test was back on March 3, but due to backorder for parts, Moore says they won’t be able to fix them until next week.

14 First Alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas says that’s okay though, because storm sirens are only one way to alert people.

“We like to emphasize, storm sirens are not a reliable way to get severe weather information,” Douglas said. “They’re designed for the people that happen to be outdoors, out playing, walking their dog, outside working in the yard.”

With the threat of damaging wind, and possibly tornadoes, Moore is reminding people to have multiple notification systems to let them know if severe weather is moving in their direction.

It’s good to have at least two avenues to receive severe weather notifications. Those should have the sound turned on, and be loud enough to wake you up, or to be heard if you’re in another room.

One option is a National Weather Service NOAA radio.

Another is the 14 First Alert App. That can be downloaded for free, and it’s important to go to your settings and turn on notifications, especially for severe weather.

Residents of Webster County have another option for weather alerts.

“We have our Code Red phone system that we notify residents of severe weather,” Moore said. “If you sign up for our Code Red system, that will be another layer you also can add.”

Moore says the time to plan for severe weather is now, not when it’s happening. Know where to take shelter, have an out-of-state contact you can call and let them know you’re safe and prepare an emergency kit.

“You should have a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, your medication and an extra charger for your phone and extra batteries for those,” Moore said.

The 14 First Alert App can be downloaded on the Google Play Store by clicking HERE.

It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.