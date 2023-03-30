UE men’s basketball to compete in 2023 Las Vegas Holiday Classic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparations for the 2023-24 University of Evansville men’s basketball schedule are well under way and one of the most exciting pieces of the puzzle has fallen into place.

UE head coach David Ragland has announced that the Purple Aces are set to participate in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic. Hosted at Orleans Arena, the tournament will take place on November 24-25, 2023.

Evansville will play one game each day with the schedule and opponents being announced at a later date. Other information including tickets, hotel, travel and other items of interest will also be released in the coming months.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our program and one that I believe our supporters will embrace,” Ragland said. “It is a chance for us to play two games against quality non-conference competition in a city that can really bring us some exposure. We look forward to having a large contingent of Aces fans who can make Orleans Arena a home environment for us.”

