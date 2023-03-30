Birthday Club
UE-Belmont Baseball series shifted to Saturday & Sunday due to weather forecast

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast for heavy rain and storms on Friday afternoon and evening in the Evansville area, the schedule for this weekend’s University of Evansville-Belmont baseball series has been changed.

The series will now begin on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader.  The series will conclude with the regularly-scheduled 1 p.m. game on Sunday afternoon.

Evansville (16-8) is undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference at 3-0, after sweeping a three-game series at Missouri State this past weekend.  Belmont opened its first season of MVC play last weekend by winning two out of three games against Illinois State at home, and the Bruins will bring a 14-12 overall record and 2-1 conference mark into this weekend’s series. 

This weekend’s series is slated to be streamed live on ESPN+ and ESPN3, with the entire series also available in the Tri-State area and on-line through 107.1 FM-WJPS and the Old National Bank/Purple Aces Sports Network.

