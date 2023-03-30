Toyota Boshoku America Inc. creating 157 full-time jobs in Hopkinsville

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that Toyota Boshoku America Inc. (TBA) will invest more than $225 million to build a new facility in Hopkinsville and create 157 quality jobs for Kentuckians.

According to a release, the new facility will include a 365,400-square-foot building pad on 49 acres in Christian County.

They say the plant will be the first TBA location globally to be considered a “Smart Plant.”

Officials say the facility will employ innovative, cutting-edge technologies such as advanced robotics, planning and automation to streamline processes, reduce waste and enhance productivity to maximize efficiency and operations.

The new facility will be the company’s fifth location in the commonwealth. Construction is expected to begin in June of this year and be completed in August 2024.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing industry has seen incredible growth and momentum recently, and that isn’t stopping anytime soon,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to see quality companies choose the commonwealth to expand their business and invest in our communities, and that speaks to our resources and talented workforce. Toyota Boshoku has played a major role in our state’s manufacturing sector for years, and I am thrilled to see them add another facility here in Kentucky. I want to thank the company’s leadership for continuing to believe in the commonwealth and look forward to the success of their newest plant.”

According to a release, this expansion will add to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector, which includes more than 5,000 facilities and employs over 250,000 people statewide. Administration-to-date, more than 570 new location and expansion projects from manufacturers are expected to create nearly 28,000 full-time jobs with over $21 billion in new investments.

For those who are interested in learning more, you can visit the Toyota Boshoku website here.

