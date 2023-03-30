Birthday Club
3/30 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Breaking news overnight, two Fort Campbell black hawk helicopters have crashed in Trigg county, Kentucky.

We have the latest information coming into the newsroom.

Warmer weather moves into the Tri-State today.

But 14 first alert meteorologist Byron Douglas says there are multiple alert days you need to be aware of.

New this morning, Evansville Fire Department says one of their own has died.

We have the latest on the death of the former district chief.

Officials in Louisville are continuing to clean up after multiple barges became stuck in a dam.

What Henderson officials are saying about the safety of your water this morning.

