Sunny, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps race into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and mild as the lows dip into the lower 50s.

Friday, breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely as high climb into the upper 60s to 70-degrees. There is a (level 3) threat for severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon through Friday night. The primary concerns are straight-line damaging winds along with a spin-up tornado threat. Friday night, windy...showers and thunderstorms as lows cascade into the upper 40s.

Saturday, windy and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s under partly sunny skies. Northwest winds gusting 30 to 40 miles an hour.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.