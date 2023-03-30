Birthday Club
St. Louis Cardinals poised for more than divisional success heading into Opening Day
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (WFIE) - Thursday is Christmas Day for every baseball fan – Opening Day.

Major League Baseball throws out the first pitch of its season on Thursday, and the St. Louis Cardinals have high hopes for a big season.

Last year was another solid one in St. Louis as the club won the NL Central by seven games over Milwaukee. However, it ended in disappointing fashion as the Cardinals lost to the Phillies, 2-0, in the best-of-three Wild Card series.

The Cardinals will definitely be a different-looking team in 2023 as they look to replace the legendary duo of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

“Last year is honestly not even on my mind. It was great, but none of the stats carry over, good or bad,” Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said. “It doesn’t carry over for me or my team so when Opening Day starts, we’re going to have an opportunity to go out there and it starts from square one, try to win a lot of games, and try to get in the playoffs and see what can happen.”

“You know our pitching needs to stay healthy and there’s some guys who we need to step up just like we all do, and there’s no reason why we can’t have a great team,” Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “I really do believe we have a great group, but we are relying on a lot of young guys to come into their own and there’s no reason why this year can’t be the year.”

St. Louis opens its season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at 3:10 p.m.

