Scooter’s Coffee has plans to open in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been submitted for a new place to get coffee in Evansville.

The plans show Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-thru coffee kiosk, will be built at 353 E. Diamond Avenue. That’s at N. Governor Street.

The plans show it will employ about six people.

We’ve reached out to Scooter’s Coffee to find out when they hope to open.

