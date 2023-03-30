Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Scooter’s Coffee has plans to open in Evansville

(Scooter's Coffee)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans have been submitted for a new place to get coffee in Evansville.

The plans show Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-thru coffee kiosk, will be built at 353 E. Diamond Avenue. That’s at N. Governor Street.

The plans show it will employ about six people.

We’ve reached out to Scooter’s Coffee to find out when they hope to open.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
Traffic Alert: Dispatch confirms 3 vehicle crash at Lloyd, Vann Ave.
Dispatch: Crews respond to 3 vehicle crash at Lloyd, Vann Ave.
Crews called to Evansville house fire
Officials investigating after fire breaks out at empty home
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel

Latest News

Burglary at pharmacy in Livermore, Ky
Pharmacy in Livermore burglarized
CenterPoint continuing natural gas pipeline upgrades
Toyota Boshoku America Inc. creating 157 full-time jobs in Hopkinsville
Toyota Boshoku America Inc. creating 157 full-time jobs in Hopkinsville
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky