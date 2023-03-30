Birthday Club
R’z Cafe’ and Catering gets new roof in time for incoming severe weather

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - On March 3, heavy rain left R’z Cafe’ and Catering with severe water damage and excessive water leaks inside of their building. Restaurant owner Candy Yancey says preparation for the upcoming storm looks different this time around.

[PREVIOUS: R’z Cafe’ and Catering floods following heavy rain in the Tri-State]

“Well I’ll tell you, I’m not going to be as stressed out and worried about the rain as what I normally always am,” Yancey said.

Yancey says following the storm, they were able to afford a new roof by way of $5,500 raised on GoFundMe donations and a loan. Yancey says she and her family don’t have to take any of the precautions they use to in hopes of deterring rainwater from leaking into their building.

“There’s no buckets, there’s no tarps, there’s none of that so we’re actually going to have a little bit of a celebration in a couple days when we know for sure that it’s not leaking,” said Yancey. “Kind of throw away the buckets.”

Yancey says a few followers on the Fort Branch Community Pride page that she manages, reached out about places to shelter in place when the storm comes. She says she and her family uses the restaurant’s basement as a shelter-in-place location during severe weather.

Yancey says if the restaurant is open, the basement is also open to anyone seeking shelter during the inclement weather.

Click here to get updates on R’z Cafe’ and Catering.

