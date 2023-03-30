Birthday Club
Owensboro students competing in world robotics competition

By Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Tri-State team is gearing up for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Texas.

Teams from all across the world will compete in the tournament, including students from Owensboro Innovation Academy.

They are members of the “event horizon” team.

A check was presented to the team on Thursday from the Madisonville Police Department to help fund their trip for next month.

Ben Austin, the driver of the robot, says he’s excited to compete.

”It’s really a fun experience, we went last year, and we had some great food and things like that,” Austin said. “(I’m) pretty sure we were in this area that went to worlds.”

The competition is set for the end of April.

