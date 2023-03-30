Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro Public Schools set to hold community wellness night

Owensboro Public Schools set to hold community wellness night
Owensboro Public Schools set to hold community wellness night
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is hosting a wellness night for mental health on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Owensboro Innovation Campus on South Griffith Avenue from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The community wellness night is free and open to the public.

There will be activities for kids, resources for mental health and parent engagement, as well as community partners on site. '

Each family will also receive a free pizza voucher and a wellness kit to take home with them.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

Latest News

DCPS event slated to showcase innovative projects from students
DCPS event slated to showcase innovative projects from students
Gibson County WFIE
Gibson Co. nurse accused of hurting elderly woman receives jail sentence
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.
DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.