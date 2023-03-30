Owensboro Public Schools set to hold community wellness night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is hosting a wellness night for mental health on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Owensboro Innovation Campus on South Griffith Avenue from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The community wellness night is free and open to the public.

There will be activities for kids, resources for mental health and parent engagement, as well as community partners on site. '

Each family will also receive a free pizza voucher and a wellness kit to take home with them.

