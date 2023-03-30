Birthday Club
‘Operation Cleanup Community’ helping pick up litter in Owensboro
By Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new event in Owensboro is hoping people will help clean up the community.

The Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation has kicked off “Operation Cleanup Community.”

The competition is set for April 15.

Teams will scatter all over Owensboro and Daviess County picking up trash and competing for a trophy.

Organizers say picking up trash helps the city stay green.

“Once you’re out, and you pick up a little bit of trash, you notice it on other days when it’s not that event,” said Kyle Aud with the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation. “When you see trash out, you just pick it up, every piece of trash you pick up is a good piece of trash.”

City officials say they are proud to support this initiative that will benefit our community.

Click here for information on how to sign up.

