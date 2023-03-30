Families encouraged to visit nonprofits in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteer Owensboro is putting on “serve our city” next week.

The event encourages families to get out and visit more than ten local organizations.

According to the Director of Volunteer Owensboro, the goal of this is to bring more volunteers to help nonprofits.

It’s a way for people to go learn about it without actually committing to it so they can go in. They can find out all about the organization. They can tell them about their volunteer opportunities and learn all about it. Hopefully they find somewhere that they fall in love with, and they start serving. But they’re not committed they can just go try it before they buy it, so to speak,” said Executive Director of Visit Owensboro Randy Lanham.

