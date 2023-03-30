Birthday Club
Microvast creating 562 new jobs in Hopkinsville

Microvast logo on Gray Television background(Microvest website)
Microvast logo on Gray Television background(Microvest website)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another major investment in the state’s electric vehicle (EV) sector.

He announced Microvast Advanced Membrane Inc. will locate a new facility in Hopkinsville with a $504 million investment creating 562 full-time jobs.

“Kentucky continues to position itself as the top EV-related manufacturing location in the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are committed to creating an environment where the industries of the future can grow and thrive right here in the commonwealth, and Microvast’s investment is a huge step toward that goal. I want to thank local and state officials, as well as the company leadership, for bringing such an incredible project to Hopkinsville. I am thrilled to welcome Microvast to Kentucky and look forward to their future success.”

The new operation, which will be Microvast’s first in Kentucky, will locate in Commerce Park II in Hopkinsville and consist of a 350,000-square-foot building on 100 acres.

With this operation, Microvast intends to build the world’s first mass production facility for its cutting-edge polyaramid separator technology.

Polyaramid is a high temperature-resistant, fire-retardant aromatic polyamide, which is commonly used in firefighting garments and insulating papers.

The material was part of a United States Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC) technical assessment project, which independently confirmed through U.S. National Labs the polyaramid separator’s specifications and positive impacts to device safety.

This facility will help integrate the product into EV battery designs, including Microvast’s cells as well as those of other third-party battery manufacturers.

Construction is expected to begin this year and be completed by March 2025.

“We are excited to announce this next chapter for Microvast, as we intend to build the world’s first mass production facility for our cutting-edge polyaramid separator technology,” said Yang Wu, Microvast’s founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “This material took over 10 years to develop internally, and we believe it offers significant safety advantages compared to other polypropylene or polyethylene separator technology available today. We are pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint into Kentucky and are eager to work closely with the local community as we begin construction.”

