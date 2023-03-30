Identity released of woman found near Oakland City motel

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Coroner has released the identity of the woman found dead near the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City.

He says she’s Stephanie Coitrone, and she stayed at the motel.

The coroner says autopsy results are pending toxicology reports.

Coitrone’s body was found Tuesday in a wooded area behind the motel.

Several law enforcement agencies investigated the scene.

