Henderson Co. Schools launching new security initiative

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are adding a new safety initiative, district officials say.

[PREVIOUS: School officials begin searches at Henderson secondary schools]

Superintendent Bob Lawson says the measures will be enforced in their high school, two middle schools and their alternative school.

Hannah Smith says her Henderson South Middle schooler, along with other secondary school students, will be searched and wanded randomly at school per the district.

”It makes me feel a peace of mind for myself as a parent and for my child going into school every day knowing that he’s safe,” said Smith.

District officials say this new safety measure is a proactive approach to keeping everyone in school safe. Smith says the Nashville school shooting on March 27 was relatively close to the Tri-State, making things scary for parents and their kids.

”With our world and the society we live in, it’s sad it has to be this way,” said Smith.

She says the sooner the school implements this safety initiative, the sooner children and their parents can feel safe.

Lawson says the safety plans were discussed for several weeks, before they made a decision.

”Considering that there have been other reports of where students were found that had weapons in school from other districts,” said Lawson. “And so we always say that our students’ safety, students and staff safety is our top priority.”

Smith says in addition to the new county safety initiative, her family’s faith is a second line of defense from danger.

”It’s a ritual we do every single day, we pray before he goes into school and we just pray he is safe and that he has a great day and that he gets home safe,” said Smith. “And I feel good knowing that we did that every day and that God’s going to keep my boy safe and everybody else there.”

Superintendent Lawson says he’s received good feedback from parents about this safety initiative.

Click here to watch the “Metal Detector Wand” informative demonstration video from the Henderson County Schools official Facebook page.

