Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Gibson Co. nurse accused of hurting elderly woman receives jail sentence

Gibson County WFIE
Gibson County WFIE(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County nurse has been sentenced for the charge of battery against a disabled person.

Court records show a plea agreement was reached, and Crystal McCrary has been sentenced to a total of 120 days in jail and 780 days on probation.

Police say McCrary is accused of hurting an elderly woman under her care.

Officials say it happened at the Waters Nursing Home, where McCrary was in charge of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia wing.

Officers say nursing home officials reviewed video after finding a resident complaining of arm and shoulder pain.

Police say the video shows McCrary pulling on the woman in a violent manner.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

Latest News

DCPS event slated to showcase innovative projects from students
DCPS event slated to showcase innovative projects from students
Owensboro Public Schools set to hold community wellness night
Owensboro Public Schools set to hold community wellness night
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.
DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.