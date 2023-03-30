Gibson Co. nurse accused of hurting elderly woman receives jail sentence

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County nurse has been sentenced for the charge of battery against a disabled person.

Court records show a plea agreement was reached, and Crystal McCrary has been sentenced to a total of 120 days in jail and 780 days on probation.

Police say McCrary is accused of hurting an elderly woman under her care.

Officials say it happened at the Waters Nursing Home, where McCrary was in charge of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia wing.

Officers say nursing home officials reviewed video after finding a resident complaining of arm and shoulder pain.

Police say the video shows McCrary pulling on the woman in a violent manner.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.