Fires in Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties cause problems for drivers

Grass fire near Weinbach and Lloyd Expressway(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WARRICK CO. AND VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two different fires have caused issues for drivers in the Tri-State Thursday evening.

Before 5 p.m., heavy white smoke caused some cars to run off the road in Warrick County.

Dispatchers told us it was on Tuley Road near Dale Road.

Around the same time in Evansville, smoke near the UE soccer fields caused lanes of the Lloyd Expressway to be closed.

We could see traffic backing up in the area.

