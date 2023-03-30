Birthday Club
EFD mourns loss of former district chief
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department is mourning the loss of their former district chief.

According to his obituary, Bruce Woodward died on Monday night surrounded by his family.

Woodward served for 33 years, and retired from the EFD as district chief in 2016.

A mass in his honor will be Saturday morning at St. Joe Catholic Church with visitation Friday evening at Browning Funeral Home.

They say memorial contributions can be made to the Evansville firefighters 357 Honor Guard.

