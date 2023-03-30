Birthday Club
Duke Energy request to lower electric bills approved in Indiana(wcjb)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Duke Energy’s request to reduce fuel electric rate was approved by Indiana regulators on Wednesday.

This means the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the decision to lower bills due to declining fuel and purchased power costs.

Officials say electric bills were higher in 2022 primarily due to soaring fuel costs.

The decrease will be in effect from April through June.

Four times a year, utilities adjust prices based on fluctuating fuel costs.

