DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges after deputies say they searched a home and found drugs, cash and a stolen handgun, among other items.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 4000 block of Creekside Court.

Officials say deputies found multiple bags of marijuana, THC edibles, digital scales, a money counter, pipes, baggies and three loaded handguns, one of which was allegedly stolen.

49-year-old Jason Bailey was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in marijuana – 1st offense (gun enhancement)

Possession of handgun by convicted felon (2 counts)

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (gun enhancement )

Endangering welfare of minor

Bench warrant (non-payment of fines) (2 counts)

Jason Bailey Mugshot (Source: Daviess County Detention Center)

39-year-old Amanda Bailey was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in marijuana – 1st offense (complicity)

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (complicity)

Endangering welfare of minor

Amanda Bailey Mugshot (Source: Daviess County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.