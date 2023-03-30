DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges after deputies say they searched a home and found drugs, cash and a stolen handgun, among other items.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 4000 block of Creekside Court.
Officials say deputies found multiple bags of marijuana, THC edibles, digital scales, a money counter, pipes, baggies and three loaded handguns, one of which was allegedly stolen.
49-year-old Jason Bailey was arrested on the following charges:
- Trafficking in marijuana – 1st offense (gun enhancement)
- Possession of handgun by convicted felon (2 counts)
- Receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (gun enhancement )
- Endangering welfare of minor
- Bench warrant (non-payment of fines) (2 counts)
39-year-old Amanda Bailey was arrested on the following charges:
- Trafficking in marijuana – 1st offense (complicity)
- Receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (complicity)
- Endangering welfare of minor
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.