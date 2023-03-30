Birthday Club
DCSO: 2 arrested following drug bust in Daviess Co.(Source: Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are facing several charges after deputies say they searched a home and found drugs, cash and a stolen handgun, among other items.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 4000 block of Creekside Court.

Officials say deputies found multiple bags of marijuana, THC edibles, digital scales, a money counter, pipes, baggies and three loaded handguns, one of which was allegedly stolen.

49-year-old Jason Bailey was arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in marijuana – 1st offense (gun enhancement)
  • Possession of handgun by convicted felon (2 counts)
  • Receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (gun enhancement )
  • Endangering welfare of minor
  • Bench warrant (non-payment of fines) (2 counts)
Jason Bailey Mugshot
Jason Bailey Mugshot(Source: Daviess County Detention Center)

39-year-old Amanda Bailey was arrested on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in marijuana – 1st offense (complicity)
  • Receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess (complicity)
  • Endangering welfare of minor
Amanda Bailey Mugshot
Amanda Bailey Mugshot(Source: Daviess County Detention Center)

