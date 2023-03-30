Birthday Club
DCPS event slated to showcase innovative projects from students
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is set to host a Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) showcase on Thursday.

The showcase gives anyone who’s interested a chance to see how DCPS students at all grade levels are using technology in the modern world.

The event will be held at Apollo High School from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

