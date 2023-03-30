CenterPoint continuing natural gas pipeline upgrades

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy officials say contract crews continue replacing natural gas mains and service lines throughout its Indiana service territory as part of a multi-year program to replace approximately 1,200 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure in nearly 75 cities and towns.

In 2023, CenterPoint is investing more than $76 million and upgrading 115 miles of pipeline.

The bare steel and cast-iron infrastructure will be replaced with new industry-grade plastic.

“Our ongoing investments in our natural gas infrastructure remain a top priority for our company as we strive to provide our customers and communities with safe and reliable service,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Gas. “These improvements will also help reduce operational emissions as we continue our journey toward a cleaner energy future.”

As crews perform the work, natural gas mains under streets and sidewalks are replaced first, followed by service lines running directly to homes and businesses. Upon completion of the work, affected sidewalks, yards and streets will be restored as weather conditions permit.

Click here for an interactive map of projects.

“We understand the construction associated with this work may temporarily inconvenience those in affected areas. While an exact timeline for each project will vary, depending on size, weather, ground and soil conditions, crews will work as safely and quickly as possible to minimize impact to customers and the community,” added Babcock.

A representative of CenterPoint Energy will contact affected customers to provide an overview of the required work.

CenterPoint Energy reminds residents to exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

Residents and their children are urged to keep a safe distance away from any work sites.

Additionally, if you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave, go to a safe location, and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.

Don’t use electric switches/outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or near the location, or do anything that could cause a spark.

