Bridge inspection planned in Union Co.

UNION CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say a contractor plans inspect the bridge at Shawneetown over the the Ohio River in Union County.

It’s expected to be April 10 through April 14, weather permitting.

Crews will be on site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect single lane closures and delays.

Officials are reminding drivers be safe through the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.