Bridge inspection planned in Union Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
UNION CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say a contractor plans inspect the bridge at Shawneetown over the the Ohio River in Union County.

It’s expected to be April 10 through April 14, weather permitting.

Crews will be on site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should expect single lane closures and delays.

Officials are reminding drivers be safe through the area.

