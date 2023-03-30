Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday

South winds of 30-50mph possible Friday
3/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Very active and disruptive weather will move into the Tri-State on Friday. We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of a potent cold front overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. While a few strong storms are possible, the main threat with these early storms will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We’ll have windy and warmer conditions through the day on Friday as highs climb to near 70. Winds will gust at 30-40mph from the south. As the cold front gets closer, we will likely see a line of strong to severe storms develop by late afternoon and early evening. The best ingredients for severe weather will be over southern Illinois and far Western Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Storms will race to the east and push through the entire Tri-State between 5pm and midnight. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding.

The storm system will clear out by late Friday night. Sunny and cooler over the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. More active weather returns for the first half of next week. We are on alert for more severe storms on Tuesday. Temperatures will surge to near 80 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Police arrest 2 women for prostitution at a Westwood Spa, court docs say
Traffic Alert: Dispatch confirms 3 vehicle crash at Lloyd, Vann Ave.
Dispatch: Crews respond to 3 vehicle crash at Lloyd, Vann Ave.
Crews called to Evansville house fire
Officials investigating after fire breaks out at empty home
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel

Latest News

3/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
Thursday brings warmer weather; Alert day expected for Friday
WFIE Alert Day
On Alert for severe storms Friday