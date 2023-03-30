On Alert for severe weather outbreak on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Very active and disruptive weather will move into the Tri-State on Friday. We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of a potent cold front overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. While a few strong storms are possible, the main threat with these early storms will be heavy rainfall and lightning. We’ll have windy and warmer conditions through the day on Friday as highs climb to near 70. Winds will gust at 30-40mph from the south. As the cold front gets closer, we will likely see a line of strong to severe storms develop by late afternoon and early evening. The best ingredients for severe weather will be over southern Illinois and far Western Kentucky on Friday afternoon. Storms will race to the east and push through the entire Tri-State between 5pm and midnight. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding.

The storm system will clear out by late Friday night. Sunny and cooler over the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. More active weather returns for the first half of next week. We are on alert for more severe storms on Tuesday. Temperatures will surge to near 80 on Wednesday.

