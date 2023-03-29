Birthday Club
Woman charged with promoting prostitution at Westwood spa

Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way, court documents state.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for promoting prostitution at a spa in Westwood.

Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” Hamilton County court records read.

The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way, the documents state.

Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, is charged with promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation...
Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, is charged with promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)

