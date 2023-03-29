Woman charged with promoting prostitution at Westwood spa
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for promoting prostitution at a spa in Westwood.
Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” Hamilton County court records read.
The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way, the documents state.
