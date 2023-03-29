Woman charged with promoting prostitution at Westwood spa

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for promoting prostitution at a spa in Westwood.

Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Tuesday for knowingly managing “the activities of a prostitute in engaging in sexual activity for hire,” Hamilton County court records read.

The sex for hire took place at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way, the documents state.

Jie Mei Ma, of Evansville, Indiana, is charged with promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa, according to Hamilton County court records. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.