Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

3/29 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Cooler weather this morning means you should grab a coat before you head to work.

Now, 14 first alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas is tracking two alert days over the next week.

Police in Gibson County are investigating after a body was found behind a motel.

Our crew on scene saw deputies and the coroner there late into the night.

Owensboro police say DNA evidence led to an arrest in a 29-year-old cold case.

Officials say it stems from a kidnapping and assault near Brescia University.

A former Indiana pizza delivery driver is now set to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

It comes after he saved multiple children from a house fire.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

