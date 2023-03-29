Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Cooler weather this morning means you should grab a coat before you head to work.
Now, 14 first alert Meteorologist Byron Douglas is tracking two alert days over the next week.
Police in Gibson County are investigating after a body was found behind a motel.
Our crew on scene saw deputies and the coroner there late into the night.
Owensboro police say DNA evidence led to an arrest in a 29-year-old cold case.
Officials say it stems from a kidnapping and assault near Brescia University.
A former Indiana pizza delivery driver is now set to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.
It comes after he saved multiple children from a house fire.
