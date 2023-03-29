UE baseball picks up 9 straight wins, fourth-longest active winning streak in the country

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville baseball team continues to prove themselves on the collegiate stage, now 16-7 after nine straight victories.

Their 9-0 streak ranks as the fourth-longest active winning streak in the country.

As for the Purple Aces, the program has not won 10 games in a row since the 2006 team won the final 10 regular-season games to win the 2006 MVC regular season title.

The success follows an 0-5 start to the season.

On Monday, fifth-year Eric Roberts was named Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Player of the Week after belting four home runs in four UE victories last week.

He said with their success at this point, head coach Wes Carroll is just letting them do their thing.

“We knew we were capable of this,” Roberts said. “From the start, it didn’t really go our way, but things are falling into place. We’re getting good play in all three facets of the game. Top to bottom we’ve seen the power stroke from everybody. I’ve been fortunate to put a few over myself. Just speaks to who we are as an offense - one through nine we can all get it done.”

“Starts on the mound, our pitching’s been outstanding,” Carroll said. “Our defense has really thrown a lot of goose eggs up in the air columns and then we’ve had some timely hitting. We’ve gotten a lot of guys hot in our lineup. Top to bottom I feel like we’re really competitive, so it’s been a fun ride so far, this nine game winning streak, and we’re looking to keep it going.”

The Aces host SEMO Wednesday before their three-game series against Belmont.

