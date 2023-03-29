Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Dispatch confirms 3 vehicle crash at Lloyd, Vann Ave.(Caroline Klapp)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms a three vehicle accident on the Lloyd Expressway and Vann Avenue.

They say that happened around 8 a.m.

Drivers say traffic is currently backed up in the area.

According to the Waze app drivers are also reporting the accident being in the left lane heading westbound.

We will update this story as it develops.

