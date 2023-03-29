Birthday Club
Reitz High School band and color guard perform at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sights and sounds of Walt Disney World include one local band this week.

The Reitz High School Mighty Panther Band and Color Guard performed Tuesday at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

More than 200 students and chaperones are on the trip.

The group includes the band, guard, and the orchestra.

Parents on the trip say the group has a long week ahead. That includes the orchestras performance at Disney Springs on Wednesday.

The band will travel back to Evansville at the end of the week.

