Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

Latest News

Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named
Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named
Owensboro Right to Life working to install baby box
Owensboro Right to Life working to install baby box
Owensboro Right to Life working to install baby box
Owensboro Right to Life working to install baby box
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was reportedly shot and killed by his Lyft passenger, Taurus...
Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US