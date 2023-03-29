Part of Schutte Rd. closing through summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say starting Wednesday, Schutte Road will be closed from Broadway Avenue to Clarke Lane.

They say local traffic will have access.

The closure will continue until late July or early August, weather permitting.

Click here for more information on the Schutte Road/Broadway Avenue Water Main Replacement Project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.