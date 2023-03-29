Birthday Club
Part of Schutte Rd. closing through summer

Road closed
Road closed(DJ Jones)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say starting Wednesday, Schutte Road will be closed from Broadway Avenue to Clarke Lane.

They say local traffic will have access.

The closure will continue until late July or early August, weather permitting.

Click here for more information on the Schutte Road/Broadway Avenue Water Main Replacement Project.

