Owensboro Right to Life working to install baby box
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s a big first step that could save lives in Owensboro.
Owensboro’s Right to Life group says they are sending off their first payment to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.
The group says they have had many donations to help make this all possible.
The boxes allow mothers in crisis to surrender a newborn.
That is if the mother can’t care for the child.
We will keep you updated when they install the box in Owensboro.
