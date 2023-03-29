Owensboro Right to Life working to install baby box

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s a big first step that could save lives in Owensboro.

Owensboro’s Right to Life group says they are sending off their first payment to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The group says they have had many donations to help make this all possible.

The boxes allow mothers in crisis to surrender a newborn.

That is if the mother can’t care for the child.

We will keep you updated when they install the box in Owensboro.

