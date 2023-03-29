Birthday Club
Owensboro health leaders teaching cancer awareness with inflatable colon replica

By Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health officials are hoping to teach awareness of colon cancer.

Owensboro Health partnered with the Kentucky Cancer Program to bring in the Incredible Colon, which is a 20-foot inflatable colon replica.

Visitors could walk through the tunnel and learn about how the colon works and ways and improve digestion health.

Jaime Daniel, a cancer control specialist for Owensboro Health, says the colon testing age requirement went from 50 to 45 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If a person has a benign polyps, which is a pre-cancerous polyp during the screening, it can actually leave without any pre-cancerous in their body,” Daniel said.

Officials say out of the top 10 cancers in Daviess County, colon cancer is ranked fifth in new cases and second in deaths.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

