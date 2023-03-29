Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OVC adds men’s soccer as championship sport

OVC adds men’s soccer as championship sport
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference has announced the addition of men’s soccer as the conference’s 19th-sponsored sport. Men’s soccer will begin its first year of competition in fall 2023.

Four OVC institutions currently field men’s soccer teams: Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, SIUE and Southern Indiana. In addition, Chicago State, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word and Liberty have accepted an invitation to join the Conference as affiliate members, giving the OVC eight men’s soccer programs.

“It is exciting to be able to start a sport from scratch,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “This move helps us invest in our future and makes us stronger from a membership standpoint, as well as addresses needs in the men’s soccer community.”

The OVC becomes the 24th Division I Conference to sponsor the sport of men’s soccer and will receive an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Championship.

Additional information, including the 2023 Conference schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Taylor Blanton
Police: Woman on drugs tries to fight people while holding a baby
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed six people, including four...
4 children thrown from car and killed in crash on I-24

Latest News

UE baseball picks up 9 straight wins, fourth-longest active winning streak in the country
UE baseball picks up 9 straight wins, fourth-longest active winning streak in the country
UE baseball picks up 9 straight wins, fourth-longest active winning streak in the country
UE baseball picks up 9 straight wins, fourth-longest active winning streak in the country
OVC adds men’s soccer as championship sport
OVC adds men’s soccer as championship sport
Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin named Assistant Director of Football Operations at LSU
Apollo High School graduate Harris Bivin named Assistant Director of Football Operations at LSU