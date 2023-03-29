OVC adds men’s soccer as championship sport

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference has announced the addition of men’s soccer as the conference’s 19th-sponsored sport. Men’s soccer will begin its first year of competition in fall 2023.

Four OVC institutions currently field men’s soccer teams: Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, SIUE and Southern Indiana. In addition, Chicago State, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word and Liberty have accepted an invitation to join the Conference as affiliate members, giving the OVC eight men’s soccer programs.

“It is exciting to be able to start a sport from scratch,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “This move helps us invest in our future and makes us stronger from a membership standpoint, as well as addresses needs in the men’s soccer community.”

The OVC becomes the 24th Division I Conference to sponsor the sport of men’s soccer and will receive an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Championship.

Additional information, including the 2023 Conference schedule, will be announced at a later date.

