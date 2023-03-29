Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Major economic announcement expected Thurs. at UE

The University of Evansville
The University of Evansville(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville say they, along with city leaders, are going to make a major economic and community development announcement Thursday.

It’s planned to happen at noon at Eykamp Hall on UE’s campus.

Officials say President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO Tara Barney, Evansville-Vanderburgh County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. David Smith, Fourth Ward City Councilmember Alex Burton, and Evansville Promise Zone Director Silas Matchem will all be at the announcement.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

Latest News

Road closed
Part of Schutte Rd. closing through summer
Captain Jon Grubb
Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named
Jie Mei Ma is accused of promoting prostitution at Mae Relaxation Spa on Glencrossing Way,...
Woman charged with promoting prostitution at Westwood spa
3 facing multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop in Madisonville
3 facing multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop in Madisonville