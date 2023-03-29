Major economic announcement expected Thurs. at UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville say they, along with city leaders, are going to make a major economic and community development announcement Thursday.

It’s planned to happen at noon at Eykamp Hall on UE’s campus.

Officials say President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership CEO Tara Barney, Evansville-Vanderburgh County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. David Smith, Fourth Ward City Councilmember Alex Burton, and Evansville Promise Zone Director Silas Matchem will all be at the announcement.

We’ll keep you updated.

