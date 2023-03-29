Lt. Governor presents money for 21 projects in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - More than $6 million is coming to Daviess County for 21 projects.

The money was presented Wednesday by Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court was one of many recipients.

They received more than $2 million for new fire hydrants and water lines.

Judge Executive of Daviess County, Charlie Castlen, says having up-to-date hydrants is crucial for public safety.

“We zoom down the roads and we see the fire hydrants, and we don’t give much thoughts to them, but when you have a fire we need to make sure that the fire hydrants are getting repaired and that they’re usable,” said Castlen.

The county also received funding to resurface Griffith Station Road.

