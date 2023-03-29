Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lt. Governor presents money for 21 projects in Daviess Co.

Lt. Governor presents money for 21 projects in Daviess Co.
By Bernado Malone
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - More than $6 million is coming to Daviess County for 21 projects.

The money was presented Wednesday by Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court was one of many recipients.

They received more than $2 million for new fire hydrants and water lines.

Judge Executive of Daviess County, Charlie Castlen, says having up-to-date hydrants is crucial for public safety.

“We zoom down the roads and we see the fire hydrants, and we don’t give much thoughts to them, but when you have a fire we need to make sure that the fire hydrants are getting repaired and that they’re usable,” said Castlen.

The county also received funding to resurface Griffith Station Road.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
DNA match solves more than 20 year old case in Kentucky and Indiana
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Death investigation underway near Oakland City hotel
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Owensboro woman critically hurt during Nashville shooting

Latest News

Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named
Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year named
Evan Cooper
Bond set for robbery suspect found with missing teen
Crews called to Evansville house fire
Crews called to Evansville house fire
Lt. Governor presents money for 21 projects in Daviess Co.
Lt. Governor presents money for 21 projects in Daviess Co.